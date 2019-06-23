This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi ThankYou is offering cardholders 25% bonus miles on transfers to Air France/KLM’s Flying Blue program. The standard transfer rate is 1,000 Flying Blue miles for every 1,000 Citi ThankYou points. However, with this promo, cardholders will receive 1,250 Flying Blue miles for every 1,000 Citi ThankYou points.
This promotion is available through July 20, 2019. Additionally, there is no limit to how many times this offer can be redeemed.
Cards That Earn Citi ThankYou Points
- Citi Premier Card – Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on qualifying purchases in the first 3 months
- Citi Prestige Card – Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on qualifying purchases in the first 3 months
The Flying Blue frequent flyer program is a mixed bag. Air France/KLM’s Flying Blue uses dynamic award pricing, which is not great. That being said, award redemptions are reasonable for the most part. One benefit of transferring points to Flying Blue is that Flying Blue members have access to better award availability than frequent flyers from partner airlines.
Additionally, Flying Blue offers fantastic monthly award redemption promotions. Flying Blue promotions for June 2019 can be found below:
With the Citi ThankYou transfer bonus, award flights in business class between Paris and Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) start at just 35,000 ThankYou points. To take advantage of this reduced award redemption, transfer 35,000 ThankYou points to Flying Blue and receive 43,750 miles through July 20.
