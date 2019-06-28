This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It might pay to check your email. Select American Express card holders are being targeted to earn bonus points by adding authorized users to their accounts and meeting relatively modest spending requirements. If you’re lucky, you could walk away with up to 40,000 bonus Membership Rewards points.
TPG’s Brendan Dorsey received offers to earn bonus points for adding authorized users on both his American Express® Gold Card and The Platinum Card® from American Express. The offer is identical on both cards: earn 5,000 Membership Rewards points for every authorized you add and then spend $500 in the first three months on each card. Both offers end July 14, 2019 and are capped at 20,000 points (four users), meaning you could earn up to 40,000 points if you were targeted for both.
Based on TPG’s valuations, which peg Membership Rewards points at 2 cents apiece, 40,000 points are worth $800. That’s a fantastic deal given the relatively low spending requirements.
Gold card holders can add up to five authorized users for no additional fee (then $35 per card) (See Rates & Fees). Authorized users get all of the usual earning rates as the primary card holder, such as 4x points on dining worldwide and US supermarkets (up to $25,000; then 1x), but do not get their own airline fee or dining credits.
Platinum card holders have two options for adding authorized users. You can pay $175 (See Rates & Fees) each year to add up to three additional cardholders (then $175 for every additional card holder) and get your authorized users perks like lounge access, their own Global Entry/PreCheck application credit and complimentary Gold status with both Marriott Bonvoy and Hilton Honors. Or, you can add additional Gold Card card holders for free (See Rates & Fees) . This Gold Card is not the same as the Amex Gold Card that offers 4x points on dining. Instead, additional Gold Card members get the same earnings rates as your Platinum card, such as 5x points on airfare (booked directly with the airlines or through American Express Travel). However, additional Gold Card members don’t have access to many of the benefits that are given to additional Platinum Card holders.
Keep in mind that becoming an authorized user will add to a person’s 5/24 score. However, when you apply for a 5/24 card, you can call the Chase reconsideration line and ask for the authorized user accounts to not be considered (although it’s not completely guaranteed this will work). Also, although Amex allows just one welcome bonus per “lifetime” per card type, being an authorized user doesn’t make someone ineligible. Even if you weren’t targeted for these offers, it can’t hurt to try calling in to see if they can add them to your accounts.
