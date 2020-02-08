Targeted: Chase offering Marriott Premier card upgrade, 10 elite night credits
After the Marriott/SPG merger came the revamp of Marriott’s co-branded credit cards, which saw the loss of the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card and the launch of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card.
In the past, Chase has tried to lure cardholders to upgrade their cards to its newest rendition, but it looks like it’s making a move once again with the promise of ten elite night credits to targeted cardholders.
The cards are similar overall. Both are issued by Chase, come with favorable earning categories and a free night certificate worth 35k points. Even better, both cards come with fifteen elite night credits each year toward status, despite offering free Silver status as long as you’re a cardholder. Still, many holders of the old card have yet to enact a change for various reasons.
While it may not equal the 100,000 point sign-up bonus available to those eligible to apply for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card, sweetening the pot with ten free elite night credits is a smart move by Chase. With this addition, cardholders will only need 25 elite night credits to achieve Platinum status in 2020, which TPG values at up $2,655 (if you’re starting from scratch).
If you currently hold the Marriott Rewards Premier or Premier Plus card, you can check to see if you’re eligible for the upgrade offer here. It may not be as lucrative as the sign-up bonus, but ten elite nights is certainly worth a second look.
