Sun Country Airlines, the Minneapolis-based low cost carrier, announced that it would start seasonal routes from Madison, Wisconsin to Orlando and Las Vegas on Dec. 19.
Grant Whitney, Sun Country’s chief revenue officer said in a statement. “Orlando and Vegas are popular warm-weather winter destinations for our guests in the Midwest. We’ve been very happy with our reception in Madison, and we look forward to introducing more guests to our great service, comfortable onboard experience and low fares.”
Sun Country positively surprised TPG senior writer JT Genter during a recent flight, when he found “service better than many legacy airlines.” The airline flies a small fleet of Boeing 737s, most of them configured in a tight single-class layout.
Tickets for the routes are already on sale on the airline’s website, and fares to Las Vegas start as low as $69 each way.
Sun Country has been serving Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) with seasonal routes to Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida since Sept. 2018, but the airline does not have any year-round flights to Madison.
“Passengers of south-central Wisconsin love to see the continued support and commitment from our newest airline Sun Country,” Kim Jones, the airport’s director said in a statement.
Sun Country now serves 53 different airports and its route network grew nearly 65 percent in the last year, according to the airline.
Featured photo by JT Genter / The Points Guy.
