Sun Country adds 9 new cities in 16-route expansion
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Leisure carrier Sun Country is adding nine new cities to its map as part of a 16-route expansion announced on Monday.
Sun Country’s new destinations span the country, ranging from Alaska to Texas and the East Coast and from big cities to small.
The nine new destinations are:
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG)
- Fairbanks, Alaska (FAI)
- Hartford, Connecticut (BDL)
- Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
- Indianapolis (IND)
- Jackson Hole, Wyoming (JAC)
- Kalispell/Glacier National Park, Montana (FCA)
- Orange County, California (SNA)
- Raleigh/Durham (RDU)
All of the 16 routes unveiled Monday come as the airline hopes to find a customer base ready to return to the skies.
“The past year has been a challenge for the travel industry, but with increased access to COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, we’re starting to see that turnaround,” Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker said in a statement.
Of Monday’s new routes, nine are being added at Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) — all to the new Sun Country destinations. Minnesota-based Sun Country operates its busiest base at MSP.
Among other Sun Country cities landing multiple new routes are Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Orlando (MCO) and Cancun (CUN).
Scroll down for a full list of Sun Country’s new routes, all of which are lunching as seasonal service.
Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP)
- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky (CVG): Two weekly flights begin May 14.
- Fairbanks, Alaska (FAI): Two weekly flights begin May 29.
- Hartford/Bradley, Connecticut (BDL): Two weekly flights begin May 21.
- Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH): Two weekly flights begin May 13.
- Jackson Hole, Wyoming (JAC): Two weekly flights begin May 13.
- Indianapolis (IND): Two weekly flights begin May 28.
- Kalispell/Glacier National Park, Montana (FCA): Two weekly flights begin May 26.
- Orange County/John Wayne, California (SNA): Four weekly flights begin May 6.
- Raleigh/Durham (RDU): Two weekly flights begin May 14.
Houston Bush Intercontinental (IAH)
- Cancun, Mexico (CUN): Two weekly flights begin May 27.
- Las Vegas (LAS): Two weekly flights begin Sept. 2.
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)
- Orange County/John Wayne, California (SNA): Two weekly flights begin May 6.
- Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR): Two weekly flights begin May 28.
San Antonio (SAT)
- Cancun, Mexico (CUN): Two weekly flights begin May 28.
Orlando (MCO)
- Hartford, Connecticut (BDL): Two weekly flights begin Sept. 2.
- Indianapolis (IND): Two weekly flights begin Sept. 2.
Featured photo courtesy of Sun Country Airlines.
