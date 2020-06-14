St. Barths will reopen to visitors on June 22 — but only if they can prove they’re not sick
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Beginning June 22, visitors will be able to vacation on St. Barths again. But, the reopening is hardly going to be a beach bonanza.
Related Coverage: Country-by-country guide to reopening
If you want to visit the Caribbean vacation spot, you’ll need to prove that you have tested negative for COVID-19 72 hours or less before you arrive. Those unable to provide such documentation will be tested on arrival, and will need to isolate at their lodging until results become available.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel news.
Visitors who test positive for the virus will be moved into quarantine on the island.
According to Wimco, a villa operator on the island, guests who plan to visit for more than seven days will need to be retested during their stay.
Related Coverage: A country-by-country reopening guide to the Caribbean
Restaurants and shops will be open on the island, but social distancing measures are strongly encouraged.
Getting there
Tradewind Aviation will resume flights between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Barths on June 22. The airport in St. Martin remains closed to commercial traffic through at least July 1, but flights between the islands will resume when it reopens.
There are some deals to be had if you’re flexible with your dates, like this $781 round-trip fare on mixed airlines from New York in July.
But generally, fares are well over $1,000, and involve multiple stops.
Where to stay
St. Barth’s is not historically the most budget- or points-friendly destination, but a few of its hotels have wound up in TPG guides to the greatest hits of the Caribbean.
Featured photo by Studio Borlenghi/ALeA/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.