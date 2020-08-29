Spirit Airlines donates $250,000 in airline travel to social justice organizations
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s easy to give ultra-low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines a hard time about its nickel-and-dime approach to flying. But when it comes to supporting the communities it serves, and the increasingly crucial Black Lives Matter movement, Spirit is ponying up in a big way.
The airline has announced it will be donating $250,000 in air travel across nine organizations dedicated to the pursuit of social justice and civil rights in cities where the company operates.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
“At Spirit, we promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and strongly support the Black community, because Black lives matter,” said SVP and chief human resources officer at Spirit Airlines and president of The Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation, Laurie Villa. “It is our commitment to continue to make a difference in the communities where we live and work.”
Those organizations include the Urban League of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale; the Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan; the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce; the NAACP Las Vegas; the Thurgood Marshall College Fund in New York; the Common Ground Foundation in Chicago; Orlando’s African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida; and the National Council of Negro Women and National Black Chamber of Commerce, both in Washington, D.C.
“During these challenging and uncertain times, we applaud Spirit for stepping up to strengthen our long-standing efforts to advance racial equity and social justice in our community,” said Dr. Germaine Smith-Baugh, president and CEO of The Urban League of Broward County.
TPG’s Edward Russell notes that the airline has not been immune from the pandemic, which has stalled the recovery of air travel across the U.S. The South Florida-based airline operated an average of 380 daily flights in August, Spirit CEO Ted Christie told staff in a July 15 internal memo viewed by TPG. This was down from previous plans that Cirium schedule data shows was around an average of 403 flights a day.
The airline did not outline how the money would be distributed across each organization in its statement, but with such notoriously low fares, these groups should have air travel covered for at least a while.
Read more: Everything you need to know before flying Spirit
Here at TPG, we unequivocally support the pursuit of civil rights. Read more about our commitment to fighting for racial equality both in the world and in our own offices.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.