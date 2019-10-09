Southwest’s senior fares are disappearing
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A lesser-known benefit of flying Southwest is the discount it provides to those 65 and over. Selected when beginning a search, senior fares offer a discount on the “Anytime” fares that Southwest offers. This has previously meant that those purchasing the senior rate would get the same benefits as Anytime, including a full refund in the event of cancellation:
As of Dec. 11, 2019, the discount will no longer be available. While this may not have a huge impact for most, it is a blow to Southwest’s notoriously generous fare program. Still, anyone looking to save money (no matter their age), can purchase a cheaper “Wanna Get Away” fare, which offers a deeply-discounted ticket that, in the event of cancellation, refunds to a travel credit valid for up to 12 months. And for those with kids, Southwest has confirmed that the child’s fare (which you must call to book) is sticking around, at least for now.
Related: 6 airfare discounts you should know about
Though it’s too bad that Southwest is doing away with the senior fare, it still continues to include some of our favorite airline perks, like the Southwest Companion Pass and zero change fees.
Featured photo by Patrick T. Fallon/The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees