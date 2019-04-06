This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Rapid Rewards members, make sure to check your account as you might be targeted for an opportunity to receive complimentary A-List elite status for 90 days plus the opportunity to extend that A-List status for one year after just a few flights. This free status and status challenge is thanks to Southwest Airlines’ “Tier Experience” promotion, which is currently underway. While many airlines are often stingy when it comes to status-related promotions like Southwest’s current tier experience, even relatively infrequent flyers might have the opportunity to take advantage of this promotion.
The Southwest Airlines Tier Experience
The tier experience promotion is relatively straight-forward. If you have elite status with another airline and are targeted for the promo, simply enroll and you’ll automatically be upgraded to A-List status and be eligible to extend A-List status at a reduced rate.
Unlike a lot of other travel promos, the tier experience promotion is being offered to members during a variety of dates. Essentially, there isn’t a set period that applies to all members. That being said, if the promotion isn’t showing up for you now, you might be eligible in the future. (Keep in mind this promotion is not open to those who have utilized a promotional Southwest A-List match or offer in the last 12 months.)
TPG‘s Katherine Fan was offered the tier experience promotion earlier this year and was required to fly at least six segments or earn 8,750 tier qualifying points during the period starting in January and ending in March. I was offered the option to enroll in the promotion beginning in mid-February. Starting on February 14th, I was also required to fly six segments or earn 8,750 tier qualifying points by May 14th.
With A-List status renewing after just six one-way segments, three round-trip flights or 8,750 tier qualifying points, the tier experience promotion is a fantastic way for relatively infrequent flyers to extend elite status with Southwest. In fact, earning A-List status typically requires travelers to fly 25 one-way segments or earn 35,000 tier qualifying miles in a calendar year. So, in addition to obtain status, this tier experience promotion allows targeted members to extend A-List status after taking a quarter of the flights normally required.
A-List Status
Free elite status might seem more valuable than the ability to renew status, however, free status — as is the case with Southwest’s tier experience promo — usually only lasts 90 days. Earning a year of A-List status after just six one-way flights is arguably more valuable than three months of A-List status for free. Nonetheless, free A-List status is also quite valuable.
Rapid Rewards members with A-List status receive the following benefits:
- Priority Boarding: this includes boarding with Group A. This means, as an A-Lister, you’ll be able to select your favorite seat before most travelers and receive first access to overhead bins
- Earn 25% More Miles: A-Listers receive 25% more miles on all revenue tickets
- Priority Same-Day Stand-by: should you want to standby for an earlier flight, A-Listers receive priority on the stand-by list over non-elite flyers
- Priority Check-in and Security: at select airports, A-Listers can take advantage of Southwest’s Fly-By priority check-in and security lanes
- Dedicated Phone Line: A-Listers receive dedicated support via a select phone line which allows for quicker access to phone reps
How To Register for the Tier Experience Promotion
Rapid Rewards members can register for the Southwest Airlines tier experience promo via the Southwest Airlines app or online. First, log in to your Rapid Rewards account and navigate to your Rapid Rewards dashboard. From the dashboard, navigate to the tab labeled “Promotions.” If you’re eligible, a number should appear next to the Promotions label.
Once you’ve made your way to the promotions tab, targeted Rapid Rewards members will see the tier experience promotion. Click on the tier experience promotion and click “enroll”. Once you’ve enrolled, you should receive complimentary A-List status within 72 hours. I received upgraded status almost instantly. Once enrolled in the promotion, all travel during the promotional period will be applied to the challenge status.
It’s a quick and painless process to register for this promotion. All it takes is a minute and you’ll receive free elite status and reduced requirements to renew elite status. Additionally, should your new A-List status persuade you to pledge your allegiance to Southwest Airlines, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card is a great way to get you closer to your next trip thanks to a 60,000 point sign-up bonus (40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months. Plus, 20,000 points after you spend $12,000 in the first 12 months)
Featured image via Southwest Airlines
