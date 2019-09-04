This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
When Southwest Airlines began selling tickets for its first-ever flights to Hawaii in March, they sold out “in minutes,” said chief financial officer Tammy Romo.
Demand for Hawaii remains “ahead” of the Dallas-based carrier’s expectations and has prompted further growth to the islands even as Southwest continues to deal with the ramifications of the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, Romo said while speaking at a Cowen investor conference on Wednesday.
“Hawaii has just been tremendously successful right out of the gate,” she added.
In March, Southwest landed in Hawaii with flights to Honolulu (HNL), Kahului (OGG) on Maui, and Kona (KOA) from both Oakland (OAK) and San Jose (SJC) in California. Plans called for a rapid ramp up of service to those initial cities, plus Hilo (ITO) and Lihue (LIH) in Hawaii, and from Sacramento (SMF) and San Diego (SAN) on the US mainland.
But then Southwest’s best laid plans for Hawaii went awry.
The 737 MAX was grounded in March, throwing a wrench into Southwest’s growth plans. The carrier is the largest US operator of the aircraft, with 34 737 MAX 8s at the time of the suspension and a previous expectation to have 68 MAXes by the end of the year.
Related: The Best Southwest Airlines Credit Card for Family Travelers
Southwest was forced to put its Hawaii plans on hold as it dealt with the operational issues stemming from the MAX grounding. Newark (EWR) has been dropped from its network, at least 13 routes suspended, and numerous flights cancelled as a result.
As a result, the airline will operate roughly 8% less capacity at the end of 2019 than it planned to at the beginning of the year, said Romo. Based on Southwest’s initial plans to grow by nearly 5% this year, this means it will actually shrink by roughly three percentage points because of the MAX.
But Hawaii continues to beat expectations. This was a driver of Southwest’s decision in August to continue with its expansion to the islands, even as it continued to work to mitigate the impact of the MAX grounding.
Related: Southwest Airlines to Resume Hawaii Expansion
On Jan. 19, Southwest will begin six new Hawaii routes: Honolulu-Hilo, Honolulu-Lihue, Honolulu-Sacramento, Kahului-Kona, Oakland-Kona, and San Jose-Lihue. Two days later it will add service between Oakland and Lihue, and San Jose and Kona.
Notably, even as the carrier moves forward with its Hawaii expansion, all of the new routes begin only after it expects the 737 MAX to resume flying on Jan. 6.
Southwest sees a lot of opportunity to continue to grow in Hawaii, and elsewhere, said Romo. That growth just will not occur until 2020 at the earliest.
Featured image by Marco Garcia/TPG.
Related: Why the Last Row on Southwest Is the Best Place to Fly
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.