Southwest Airlines adds 2 international routes from Phoenix
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Southwest Airlines will add its first international flights from Phoenix this October, service that was announced Thursday as Southwest extended its booking schedule through Oct. 30.
The Dallas-based carrier will begin service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and both Cabo San Lucas (SJD) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) on Oct. 8, Southwest unveiled Thursday. The Los Cabos route will operate twice daily and the Puerto Vallarta route once daily.
The Mexico routes are Southwest’s first international flights from Phoenix, its seventh-largest base by departures.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
The new routes were pushed out in Southwest’s regular schedule extension that was long scheduled for Thursday. Southwest updates its timetable several times a year, with the latest extension scheduled to roll out before the coronavirus concerns began to significantly impact the U.S. market.
The schedule update also included more flights on two of its intra-California routes from Long Beach (LGB), adding one additional weekday round-trip to both Oakland (OAK) and San Jose. Beginning Aug. 11, Southwest will offer five round-trip flights each weekday on both routes.
The route additions come as U.S. airlines face what many executives describe as the worst slowdown in air travel since the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Southwest has not cut capacity due to the downturn, as other airlines have, but it anticipates an at least $300 million drop in revenue in the first quarter due to fears of the disease COVID-19.
Related: Southwest Airlines ‘absolutely’ harmed by MAX grounding
Southwest was already due to shrink capacity in the first quarter due to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The new Long Beach flights comes as JetBlue Airways is due to end service between the Southern California airport and Oakland and San Jose in April.
Southwest will compete with American Airlines on both Phoenix routes, and with Volaris between Phoenix and Puerto Vallarta, according to Cirium schedules.
Related: JetBlue drops Oakland, shrinks Long Beach amid broader route shakeup
Featured image by DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.