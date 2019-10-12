News

For $23k, you can own the world’s first 18-karat gold debit card — but we wouldn’t recommend it

 Samantha Rosen
Yesterday

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Hello, hi. Nice to meet you. We’re The Points Guy. You could say we know a thing or two about credit cards here. We talk about them a lot, since we know those pieces of plastic (or metal) can really work wonders for you if you know how to, er, play your cards right.

So it’s no wonder that when we saw something about a “gold card” going viral on Twitter, our ears perked up.

But this isn’t the American Express® Gold Card we all know and love. It’s a debit card produced by the UK’s Royal Mint and it’s made of solid gold — if you’re willing to shell out a cool £18,750 ($23,200) to get one. That hefty price tag includes access to a concierge service and a card that doesn’t charge any foreign transaction or exchange fees and has “limitless spending.”

The card is made of 18-karat gold and is for people who “value high-quality luxury items that make a statement,” according to the Mint. We don’t know who these people are, but boy, do we have some questions for them.

I mean, why spend over $23,000 on a card that gets you absolutely nothing when you could, you know… not?

Take, for example, the aforementioned Amex Gold Card. The annual fee is a fraction of the price — $250 to be exact — and with it, you’ll earn 4x points on dining and groceries, get a $100 airline statement credit annually, a $120 dining statement credit annually, and a ton of other valuable perks that can easily offset the fee. Plus, you know that every purchase you make is putting you one step closer to taking that dream flight or staying in that hotel you’ve had your eye on; it also doesn’t charge any foreign transaction fees. If concierge service is that important to you, we’d like to introduce you to The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’re welcome.

Neither of the Amex cards are made of actual solid gold, but if you have $23,000 to drop on a debit card, we’d be willing to bet you can just stroll into Cartier and buy yourself a few gold Love bracelets instead. Trust us, you’d be way better off with a nice piece (or five) of jewelry and a few hundred dollars worth of annual fees than throwing more than $20,000 down the drain.

Heed our advice and you may even get a free vacation out of it. How’s that for making a statement?

Featured image courtesy of the Royal Mint.

Samantha Rosen creates travel and credit-card focused packages and content, particularly with a beginner spin. For over two years, she managed TPG's social media strategy and audience engagement efforts before joining the travel team. There's a good chance she's talking about how much she loves New Orleans or planning her next meal as you read this.
You might like
8 impressive souvenirs you’d never know came from an airport
Guides
1h ago
West Coast to Europe in business for 36,000 miles or $660
Deals
2h ago
Fiji Airways shows off new A350
News
3h ago
2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.