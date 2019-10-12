For $23k, you can own the world’s first 18-karat gold debit card — but we wouldn’t recommend it
Hello, hi. Nice to meet you. We’re The Points Guy. You could say we know a thing or two about credit cards here. We talk about them a lot, since we know those pieces of plastic (or metal) can really work wonders for you if you know how to, er, play your cards right.
So it’s no wonder that when we saw something about a “gold card” going viral on Twitter, our ears perked up.
But this isn’t the American Express® Gold Card we all know and love. It’s a debit card produced by the UK’s Royal Mint and it’s made of solid gold — if you’re willing to shell out a cool £18,750 ($23,200) to get one. That hefty price tag includes access to a concierge service and a card that doesn’t charge any foreign transaction or exchange fees and has “limitless spending.”
The card is made of 18-karat gold and is for people who “value high-quality luxury items that make a statement,” according to the Mint. We don’t know who these people are, but boy, do we have some questions for them.
I mean, why spend over $23,000 on a card that gets you absolutely nothing when you could, you know… not?
Take, for example, the aforementioned Amex Gold Card. The annual fee is a fraction of the price — $250 to be exact — and with it, you’ll earn 4x points on dining and groceries, get a $100 airline statement credit annually, a $120 dining statement credit annually, and a ton of other valuable perks that can easily offset the fee. Plus, you know that every purchase you make is putting you one step closer to taking that dream flight or staying in that hotel you’ve had your eye on; it also doesn’t charge any foreign transaction fees. If concierge service is that important to you, we’d like to introduce you to The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’re welcome.
Neither of the Amex cards are made of actual solid gold, but if you have $23,000 to drop on a debit card, we’d be willing to bet you can just stroll into Cartier and buy yourself a few gold Love bracelets instead. Trust us, you’d be way better off with a nice piece (or five) of jewelry and a few hundred dollars worth of annual fees than throwing more than $20,000 down the drain.
Heed our advice and you may even get a free vacation out of it. How’s that for making a statement?
Featured image courtesy of the Royal Mint.
