Buy Small Luxury Hotels (SLH) gift cards and get a 20% bonus
You might not be traveling right now, or even any time soon, but if you want to save money on your next luxury hotel stay here’s a great deal for you.
From now until June 30, 2020, you’ll earn a 20% bonus on all Small Luxury Hotels (SLH) gift cards to use at any of the chain’s 530 hotels in 90 countries. Additionally, SLH extended the validity of all gift cards to 18 months. Note that this promotion applies to gift cards with a value of $100 or more.
That means that if you purchase a $100 gift card, you’ll get a $20 bonus. There doesn’t seem to be a limit on how much money you can load to the gift card, either. I accidentally typed in $10,000 when I meant to type in $1,000 and I was pleased to see the 20% discount was still in effect.
You can also purchase multiple gifts per online transaction by adding them to your shopping cart before checking out. Note that gift cards can only be used for room nights, together with food, beverages and other hotel services, at all participating SLH hotels.
SLH properties aren’t cheap, so this discount could come in handy if you’re dead set on staying at one of these hotels in the coming months. For instance, the Keemala, located in Phuket, Thailand, is offering Tree Pool Houses, with rainforest and resort views, for $750 a night, including taxes. If you purchased a $620 gift card, you’d get an additional $126 because of the bonus which would cover the cost of the room.
Small Luxury Hotels of the World operates its own loyalty program, called “Invited.” It doesn’t take much to earn great perks — you’ll get free breakfast, early check-in, late check-out, free Wi-Fi and more after your first stay each year, with the ability to unlock higher tiers with more stays.
Keep in mind you can now redeem World of Hyatt points for stays at many SLH properties, so before you consider paying cash for a stay, be sure to check out the points price.
