Skip the traffic and take to Miami’s skies with BLADE charter flights

Bienvenidos a Miami! It’s the best time of year to get away to this thriving city for events like Art Basel, the Super Bowl, the Miami Open. Unfortunately, everyone else is thinking the same thing you are, especially as temperatures drop throughout the rest of the nation. Commute times between the greater Miami area and the hottest spots in Miami Beach can easily surpass the two-hour mark — and sitting in humidity and stand-still traffic is nobody’s idea of a good vacation.
Fortunately, BLADE has a getaway option for discerning travelers for whom time is of the essence. It isn’t magic, but it might as well be: You and up to seven travel companions can hop in a BLADE aircraft from any of BLADE’s five Miami launch pads, and find yourself outside of Miami Beach’s top hotels in as little as five minutes.
Once your BLADE aircraft lands at the Miami Beach Landing Zone, managed by BLADE partner ILandMiami, you’ll be escorted to a 40-foot Vanquish motorboat for another quick transfer to your hotel’s canal dock. All told, the whole commute can take as little as 15 minutes, and offer some unbelievable views of Miami to boot.
The service is available to Miami Beach from four airports: the BLADE Lounge Miami at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF), Miami International Airport (MIA), Palm Beach Airport (PBI) and Ft. Lauderdale Airport (FLL). The routes are operated either by helicopter or seaplane depending on your route, and run daily in both directions through March 2020. Rates begin at $1,370 for a six-seat Bell 407 helicopter or $2,970 eight-seat seaplane from MIA to Miami Beach.
Featured image courtesy of BLADE.
