Seattle became the fourth US city to land nonstop service to Singapore today. Singapore Airlines launched service on the route Tuesday, its inaugural departure from Seattle coming at 11:13am PT on SQ Flight 27 to Singapore’s Changi Airport.
For this new service, Singapore Airlines is using an A350-900LR aircraft with a three-class configuration (42 business class, 24 premium economy and 187 economy) that will fly between Seattle (SEA) and Singapore (SIN) three times a week throughout September. Scheduled flight time in the direction of Singapore is just short of 16 hours. Service on the route will expand to four flights a week in October, when Singapore Airlines adds another A350-900 to its fleet.
The SEA-SIN service complements the airline’s other West Coast gateways in San Francisco and Los Angeles, Sek Eng Lee, Singapore Airline’s Regional Vice President for the Americas, said in an interview. It also comes amid increasing travel demand from both the corporate and the leisure markets in the Seattle and the greater Pacific Northwest markets.
“We thought it was time for Singapore Airlines to launch a new gateway and offer consumers another option to fly to Singapore and beyond, to other parts of Asia and Australia,” said Lee.
The new SEA-SIN flight brings Singapore Airlines’ in-flight Wellness program to the Seattle market and includes health-focused meals, exercise and stretching videos and sleep strategies developed in consultation with wellness brand Canyon Ranch.
The airlines’ food and beverage teams are also exploring adding locally sourced Pacific Northwest items to the in-flight menu.
“Things like salmon, coffee and even wine,” said Lee. And while nothing is ready to announce just yet, Lee added: “We are also looking at farm-to-plane programs and hopefully can work with farms in the Seattle region that can deliver directly to our inflight kitchen at the airport.”
The new SEA-SIN Singapore Airlines flight will be the first-ever nonstop flight from Sea-Tac Airport to Southeast Asia. And, at 15-hours and 50-minutes, the 8,070-mile journey from Seattle to Singapore will become the longest nonstop flight from SEA airport, taking the spot from the Seattle-Dubai flight on Emirates. The route covers 7,425 miles and clocks in at “just” 14 hours and 15 minutes.
Seattle becomes the fourth US city with nonstop service to Singapore, joining Los Angeles (LAX), Newark (EWR) and San Francisco (SFO).
In Seattle, Singapore Airlines is marking the launch of the new SEA-SIN flight with several special events in town and a traditional Lion Dance at the gate. The airline has also commissioned Seattle-based producer and musician Chong the Nomad to create a special music mix using elements of the A350 aircraft as a musical instrument.
See how everything from the airplane’s tires and the seats to the seat belts and flight attendants’ announcements are put to good use.
Featured photo by C. v. Grinsven/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.
