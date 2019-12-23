How to earn an extra 5x miles on last-minute holiday purchases
For any procrastinators out there, time is running out to find the perfect gift for your friends and family members. However, if you’re planning to brave the mall crowds today (or don’t mind shopping online for post-Christmas delivery), listen up. We’re seeing a way to earn an additional 5 American Airlines miles per dollar spent at dozens of merchants through the SimplyMiles site.
If you’re not familiar, this works similarly to Amex Offers and Chase offers but is specific to holders of American AAdvantage credit cards — like the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® (which happens to be the one I have). When you find an offer you like, simply add it to your card, and if you meet the purchase requirements prior to the expiration date, you’ll take home bonus American miles.
Last night, I logged into my SimplyMiles account and was amazed to see the following message at the top:
“Starting December 18, 2019 through December 31, 2019 you can earn an additional 5x AAdvantage miles on every offer on SimplyMiles. Hurry, this holiday bonus is for a limited time only subject to availability as limited number of bonus miles are available.”
This opens up some truly incredible earning opportunities, and I’m seeing some pretty popular merchants in my account.
If I’m interpreting this correctly, you’ll earn miles in three ways through this new offer:
- The base spend on the purchase (1 mile per $)
- The bonus offer through SimplyMiles
- The additional 5x bonus for the holidays
For example, I’m targeted for an offer of 2.5 miles per $1 spent at Janie and Jack — one of my wife’s favorite spots for toddler clothes. If I use my Citi AA card there through December 31, I’ll earn a total of 8.5 miles per dollar spent, which represents a return of 11.9% on the purchase.
Note that you do need to use your American credit card in order to earn the bonus miles, so be sure to take into account any opportunity cost of not swiping another card. For example, an offer at a restaurant may not be as appealing if you also have a card like the American Express® Gold Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve, both of which offer bonuses on dining purchases and the flexibility of earning more valuable transferable points. However, the majority of merchants I’m seeing in my account are ones that typically don’t offer bonuses, so this is a great opportunity to earn even more on these purchases.
We are seeing reports that this holiday bonus is targeted — and the individual offers are (for sure) targeted — but if you’re planning to do any shopping between now and the end of the year, it’s worth logging into your SimplyMiles account (or creating one) to see if these purchases can be even more rewarding.
Featured photo by Samantha Rosen / The Points Guy
