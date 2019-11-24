Flying across the ocean? Use your IFE to watch for shipwrecks
Every so often, passengers flying across the seas notice something unexpected on their seat back entertainment flight tracking tool.
That’s right, many of the maps that show your plane’s course also show the locations of famous landmarks on the ground, and when traveling overseas, those landmarks include the sites of shipwrecks.
Including points of interest is a long-standing practice for IFE mapmakers, but the decision to include disasters occasionally brings internet ire.
Collins Aerospace, formerly known as Rockwell Collins, produces the maps for a number of carriers including American Airlines and British Airways.
It recently told The Daily Mail that many of its customers find the shipwrecks marked on the maps interesting.
“As part of our product, Collins Aerospace offers points of interest on our maps, including shipwrecks,” the company told the tabloid. “The choice to provide the points is completely based on the airline’s selection and not forced by Collins Aerospace.”
So, are you a fan of finding shipwrecks while flying? Or would you rather not be reminded of these nautical disasters while in the air?
Featured photo by: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.
