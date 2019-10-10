News

Don’t get scammed visiting the Statue of Liberty like Alec Baldwin

 Samantha Rosen
5h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Celebrities, they’re just like us!

At least, if by “us” you mean people who have been scammed trying to see a major tourist attraction, such as New York City’s beloved Statue of Liberty.

On Sunday, actor Alec Baldwin posted an Instagram the details of the debacle. According to the New York Post, Baldwin, his wife Hilaria and their four children purchased tickets to see Lady Liberty, and were told to board a bus bound for New Jersey. From there, they would have taken a boat near the monument — but not, you know, a ferry that actually went to Liberty Island.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) on

“We buy the tickets for the ‘boat tour’ of the Statue of Liberty,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram. “I kid you not. We paid. Then we read the tickets.”

The tickets were purchased from Tours R Us, according to Baldwin’s post, and cost about $40 a piece. And the Baldwins are hardly the first to be scammed by the shady tour operator. On TripAdvisor, there are more than 200 “terrible” ratings for this company. And Curbed reported that, “Vendors claiming to sell tickets to the attractions often dupe tourists into purchasing rides for double the price of a Statue Cruises ticket.”

So, how can you avoid paying $40 for bus tickets to New Jersey instead of a cruise to visit Lady Liberty? The only legitimate tour operator permitted to take visitors to both Liberty and Ellis Island is Statue Cruises, so be sure to look out for them. Tickets are $18.50 each and can be purchased either online or at Battery Park.

Ultimately, Baldwin and his family took the Staten Island Ferry across the water, which is much, much cheaper — free, to be exact.

“Take the [Staten Island] Ferry,” Baldwin wrote. “It’s the best ride in NY.”

Baldwin’s right. The Staten Island Ferry is a great alternative to a pricey tour if you’re more interested in Statue of Liberty views than a visit to the namesake island.

Related: Every tourist in New York City makes these 11 mistakes

In the wake of Baldwin’s viral social media post, Curbed reported that Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly cracking down on on various scammers operating in Battery Park, including Freedom Cruises and Sphinx Transport. The Department of Transportation recently sent cease and desist letters to both fake operators, as the city believes they’re operating unauthorized bus stops downtown. The mayor called the Baldwin bonanza “unacceptable.”

Additionally, New York City police officers will maintain “high visibility posts” in the Battery Park area and will issue summons to buses breaking the law. As part of the initiative, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) will also finalize rules that enforce ticket sellers to state if their boat is actually going to Liberty or Ellis Island.

In the meantime, when in doubt, get the $18.50 tickets directly from Statue Cruises and it will all be smooth sailing.

Now, would someone please go tell Alec Baldwin?

Featured photo by jason krieger/Unsplash.

Samantha Rosen creates travel and credit-card focused packages and content, particularly with a beginner spin. For over two years, she managed TPG's social media strategy and audience engagement efforts before joining the travel team. There's a good chance she's talking about how much she loves New Orleans or planning her next meal as you read this.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.

You might like
London may soon be connected by high-speed train to more European cities
News
19m ago
You can book the ’90s-inspired Lisa Frank rainbow room of your childhood dreams
News
49m ago
Chase thought I stole my own identity — and I still don’t have a credit card
News
1h ago
2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good