There’s a hotel in London making Christmas decorations out of LEGOs
Your inner child is going to love this.
The Savoy Hotel in London is, er, building up the holiday spirit with massive Christmas decorations made out of Legos. We’re not talking about the kid-sized cars or houses you used to make back in the day.
We’re talking about a life-sized dragon-shaped Christmas tree and motorcycle fit for Santa. Travel + Leisure reported the magical displays were also installed above the famous Savoy Court sign, as well as the Front Hall. There are 12 rebuilds in all, including a rocket ship-turned-castle; a tea-drinking lion (because, England) and a family of trees hidden inside the great oak treehouse.
Better yet, guests can also build a decoration themselves, no matter how old they are. They’ll also be encouraged to share photos of their designs on social media channels with the hashtag #BuildToGive. It’s all for a good cause — for every decoration built and shared, LEGO will donate another to a child in need. They want to make sure that children in hospitals, group homes and underserved communities have toys to play with this holiday season.
As if this wasn’t heart-warming enough, it’s part of The LEGO Group’s “Rebuild the World” campaign. The partnership is meant to inspire people around the world to embrace their creativity and act like a kid from time to time. We could all use a little bit of that, don’t you think?
Rooms at the Savoy during the holidays start at $540 per night, and it’s a Fairmont-managed property, so technically part of AccorHotels. You can earn or redeem points Le Club AccorHotels points for your stay. But for a better value, you can also review our guide to the best points hotels in London. It’s no secret that London is a pricey city, so this will help you save some cash for activities galore. Better yet, we put together a handy guide on how to get there on points, too.
No matter where you end up this holiday season, make sure you’re up-to-date on how to prepare for the travels that lie ahead.
Featured image courtesy of the Savoy London.
