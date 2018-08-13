The Chase Sapphire Reserve Refer-A-Friend Promotion Is Over
Hopefully you went ahead and told all of your friends to apply for a Chase Sapphire Reserve while the referral bonus promotion was ongoing — as of today, all that’s left is a sterile webpage and a few dusty memories.
A TPG reader notified us that the CSR refer-a-friend link now offers up a simple, somber message: “Thank you for visiting Chase. The Chase Sapphire Reserve® Credit Card Refer-A-Friend promotion has concluded.”
Prior to its abrupt conclusion, Chase was offering 10,000 bonus points for each approval (up to 50,000 points per year). We’ve reached out to Chase to see if there are plans to bring it back online in the future, and will update if we hear back.
Meanwhile, Chase still has active Refer-A-Friend bonuses in place for several of its other cards as shown below.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited: $100 cash back for each approval (up to $500 per year)
- Chase Freedom: $100 cash back for each approval (up to $500 per year)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: 10,000 bonus points for each approval (up to 50,000 points per year)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card : 10,000 bonus points for each approval (up to 50,000 points per year)
- Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Credit Card: 10,000 bonus points for each approval (up to 50,000 points per year)
- The Hyatt Credit Card: 10,000 bonus points for each approval (up to 50,000 points per year)
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: 10,000 bonus points for each approval (up to 50,000 points per year)
- Disney Visa Card: 100 Disney Dollars for each approval (up to 500 Disney Rewards Dollars per year)
While it’s not ideal to see the referral vanish, the Chase Sapphire Reserve remains one of our favorite all-around travel and dining credit cards. New sign-ups still get a 50,000-point welcome offer, and if you’re on the fence, dig into TPG’s review of the card here.
