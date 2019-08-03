This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A power outage at a nearby substation operated by Southern California Edison resulted in a ground stop at Santa Ana/John Wayne Airport Friday night. The ground stop continued Saturday morning with flights resuming at 7 a.m. local time.
Numerous flights were impacted when the airport lost power, with all departing and arriving flights halted around 9:19 p.m. local time.
According to data provided by Flightradar24, around 30 arriving and 36 departing flights were impacted by the ground stop. Friday evening, 13 in-bound flights were forced to divert to nearby airports including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Ontario International Airport (ONT).
Flights scheduled to depart after the ground stop were canceled or delayed until Saturday morning. As of 7 a.m. local time, seven departing flights and one arriving flight had been canceled.
Passengers traveling through the airport are still urged to contact their airline to avoid and plan around delayed or canceled flights. Major airlines have not issued any waivers as flights are expected to operate as scheduled with the ground stop lifted.
“People are not happy, but they’re rolling with it. They realize we’re doing the best we can,” a spokesperson from the airport told the Los Angeles Times in a statement.
The airport confirmed via Twitter that commercial flights are operating normally as of Saturday, with power having been restored to the airport’s terminals.
Featured image by Mark Rightmire/Orange County Register via Getty Images
