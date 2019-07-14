This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Ryanair, the largest low-cost carrier in Europe, has dropped the word ‘MAX’ from the exterior of one of its Boeing 737 MAX 200. Images posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon by a Renton-based aviation spotter, @AeroimagesChris, show the fifth Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 200 to be built painted in Ryanair’s livery — without the MAX branding.
Ryanair, like many other airlines, indicates the aircraft type on the exterior of its planes just below the flight deck. The images posted to Twitter earlier today show the omission of the word ‘MAX’ on the exterior of the aircraft, which is now simply designated as a Boeing 737-8200.
Ryanair would be the first Boeing 737 MAX customer to drop the MAX title from its branding in the wake of the worldwide 737 MAX grounding.
Ryanair has 135 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order. The ultra-low-cost carrier is set to become the first operator of the Boeing 737 MAX 200 variation, a modified version of the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The MAX 200 was designed especially for airlines like Ryanair that operate densely-configured cabins.
As TPG‘s JT Genter reported, the aircraft could carry up to 200 passengers (hence the 200 name). Here’s a look at the seat map:
The first Boeing 737 MAX 200 rolled out of the factory in November 2018 and was expected to enter service with Ryanair in April 2019. However, due to the 737 MAX grounding, Ryanair has yet to take delivery of the 737 MAX 200.
It is not yet known whether or not the removal of the MAX branding on the aircraft was a decision made by Boeing, Ryanair, or both.
The bigger question airlines will face once the Boeing 737 MAX is cleared to fly again will be how to convince passengers to get on board. Ryanair appears to have provided an early glimpse into what may be part of its strategy.
TPG has reached out to Boeing and Ryanair at this time and will update this post with any additional information.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured image courtesy of Boeing
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.