Royal Caribbean’s first ‘Quantum Ultra’ class cruise ship, the Odyssey of the Seas, will set sail next fall. Starting in November 2020, the Odyssey of the Seas will operate 4- to 8-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale, with ports of call throughout the Caribbean. The ship will be the cruise line’s 27th ship overall and the first ‘Quantum Ultra’ class ship in North America.
“As part of the Quantum Ultra Class, Odyssey of the Seas will represent the next evolution of Royal Caribbean’s groundbreaking and high-tech Quantum Class,” the cruise line noted in a press release.
Odyssey of the Seas is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. When the ship makes its maiden voyage in November 2020, passengers aboard the ship will have access to a plethora of onboard activities.
The Odyssey of the Seas will feature a sky-diving simulator, Royal Caribbean’s North Star observation capsule, multiple entertainment venues, and SeaPlex, which will feature a roller-skating rink, basketball court, trapeze school and bumper cars.
Guest accommodations range from standard interior rooms to a 1604-square-foot suite with a 553-square-foot balcony. Standard interior rooms feature two Twin beds that convert to a King bed, one bathroom, and a sitting area with a convertible sofa. Ocean View and Balcony rooms feature similar floor plans and amenities.
Suites, which start at $1,571 for the 4-night inaugural cruise, feature larger floor plans from 301 square feet, priority services including dedicated check-in and priority boarding, and access to exclusive onboard amenities including entertainment seating.
Passengers looking for an all-out luxury experience can select the Royal Loft Suite, which starts at $13,293 per person for the 4-night inaugural cruise. The Royal Loft Suite aboard the Odyssey of the Seas encompasses two levels and features three beds, two bathrooms, a dining room, media room and a 553-square-foot balcony.
Royal Caribbean has opened reservations for the Odyssey of the Sea. According to the cruise line’s reservation system, the inaugural cruise will depart from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on November 5, returning from its 4-day journey throughout the Bahamas on November 9. A standard interior stateroom starts at $613 per person for the inaugural voyage.
In addition to 4-night cruises throughout the Bahamas, the Odyssey of the Sea will initially offer cruises to the Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, and Southern Caribbean. Port of calls include: CocoCay in the Bahamas; Labadee, Haiti; Cozumel, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; Georgetown Grand Cayman; Roatan, Honduras; Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico; St. Thomas USVI; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Oranjestad, Aruba; and Willemstad, Curacao.
Following the winter cruise season in the Caribbean, the Odyssey of the Seas will be repositioned to Europe for the summer cruise season. Reservations for the Odyssey of the Seas European cruises will open in November.
Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean
