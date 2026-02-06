Rove Miles promotion: Earn bonus miles on hotels, gift cards and more

We love a deal here at TPG — especially when it can be stacked with other rewards.

Rove Miles' new "Built Better" promotion offers big bonuses on hotels, shopping, referrals and more from Feb. 7 to 11. You can redeem Rove miles on Rove's booking platform or transfer them to 13 airline and hotel partners.

If you're not yet a Rove Miles member, you can score 1,500 bonus miles from now through Feb. 11 when you click TPG's link and join for free.

Here's how you can maximize your Rove Miles earnings over the next few days.

Rove Miles is offering increased earnings on select hotel bookings

Hyatt Place Rapid City is available through Rove Miles as a loyalty-eligible property. HYATT

This sale is offering 40% more Rove miles on "Loyalty Eligible" hotel bookings, meaning you can earn 7 Rove miles per dollar spent at points properties affiliated with Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton, among other brands.

The ability to stack Rove miles with hotel loyalty rewards is one of the program's standout features, but loyalty-eligible hotels typically earn only 5 Rove miles per dollar spent (whereas other properties might earn as many as 28 miles per dollar spent).

This sale bumps that up to 7 miles per dollar spent, on top of the hotel points and elite night credits you'll earn on your stay. Plus, the property is the merchant of record for loyalty-eligible hotels, so you can earn even more points by paying with a hotel cobranded credit card.

If that sounds too good to be true, I recently test-drove a loyalty-eligible Rove Miles booking and can attest that it really works. All you have to do is enter your hotel membership number during booking, and your reservation will show up in your hotel account as if you had booked it directly through the hotel.

Rove Miles is offering increased earnings on gift cards

Rove Miles is also offering increased earning rates (5 miles per dollar) on gift cards at over a dozen popular merchants, including Giant Eagle, CVS, Amtrak, Shell, Disney, Grubhub, Instacart, Netflix, Starbucks, Target, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Marriott and Uber.

If you regularly shop at any of these places, it could make sense to buy a gift card through Rove Miles. You know you'll use it later, and you can earn 5 transferable miles per dollar spent on the purchase — in addition to the rewards you'll earn on the credit card you use to pay. You can maximize your rewards by paying with a card that earns more than 1 point per dollar spent on nonbonus spending, like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

Or, you can buy a Visa or Mastercard gift card to use on virtually any future purchase and earn 4 Rove miles per dollar spent. Since my dog has some vet bills coming up, I'm considering buying one of these gift cards to maximize these purchases.

Bonus miles for referring Rove Miles

Like many credit cards and loyalty programs, Rove Miles offers a referral bonus for existing users who refer new members. But during this promotion, you can earn twice as much for referring friends and family.

When someone else joins Rove through your personal referral link, you'll both get 1,000 bonus miles instead of the usual 500. Plus, you'll earn 10% of whatever Rove miles they earn from shopping and cash travel bookings during their first six months (after they earn 250 bonus miles, up to 50,000 miles per referral).

To find your referral link, head to your Rove Miles profile and click "Refer to earn miles."

ROVE MILES

You can also get 250 bonus Rove miles simply by making a post on Instagram using the hashtag #rovemiles. There is a limit of one bonus per user, and the account must be a legitimate personal or business account.

After posting, upload proof of your post here.

Bottom line

Rove's Built Better promotion offers several easy ways to earn more Rove miles. You can book a loyalty-eligible hotel, buy gift cards, refer a friend or make an Instagram post.

Start planning your purchases now because this sale won't last long. You have until 11:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 11.

And if you're new to Rove Miles, you can join through TPG's link to earn 1,500 bonus miles from now through Feb. 11.