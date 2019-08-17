This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In case you need another reason to visit Rome, we have some good news: An apartment-hotel just opened inside of an art gallery.
According to Travel + Leisure, Palazzo Rhinoceros just opened the “The Rooms of Rome,” a project that took almost two decades to complete. The gallery also houses the Fondazione Alda Fendi Esperimenti. In fact, Aldi Fendi, of the eponymous luxury fashion house, partnered with French architect Jean Nouvel to create the space.
Think, “Night at the Museum” meets contemporary art with luxury Italian style.
The 24 individually-designed apartments (ranging from studios to two-bedroom spaces and everything in between) in the Rooms of Rome have designer L’Occitane toiletries, Bang & Olufsen televisions and kitchens. Part of the boutique Room Mate hotel group, every space is an eclectic mix of old and new, contemporary and classic. Recovered tiles give way to poured concrete, and polished steel contrasts with stucco or exposed brick, with pops of color and ultra-modern lines introduced by designer furniture.
Guests will also have access to free private tours at Fondazione Alda Fendi Esperimenti and Caviar Kaspia, an Italian outpost of a cult-favorite Parisian restaurant. The property is centrally located, too, about a 15-minute walk to the Colosseum and 10-minute walk to Piazza Venezia.
Travelers who book a stay at the Rooms of Rome shouldn’t expect the traditional hotel experience. There’s no formal lobby, for example. Instead, if you summon a staff member, he or she will appear at reception to help. Of course, it has the unmistakable atmosphere of an art museum too, with video art projected onto the walls and rotating gallery exhibitions. The suites are also available to visiting artists and long-term guests.
