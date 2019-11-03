The first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Mexico is now open
Ritz-Carlton is already known as a high-end luxury brand, but did you know that there’s an even higher-end Ritz-Carlton brand? Ritz-Carlton Reserve extends to just a handful of properties, picked for their remote locations and utterly decadent luxury. While North America already has a Reserve resort in the form of the Dorado Beach, located in Puerto Rico, Mexico just got its first Reserve property: Zadun, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, located in San José Del Cabo. And it is absolutely stunning.
It feature a mere 115 rooms, and even the base room has an ocean view. Unfortunately, Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties can’t be redeemed for award stays, so in order to stay here you’ll have to shell out some pretty big bucks, with rates starting at just under $800/night before taxes and fees:
That’s a pretty penny to pay for any hotel, but at least if you book with something like the The Platinum Card® from American Express, which earns 5x Membership Rewards on prepaid hotels booked via American Express, you’ll earn tons of reward points in exchange for your money. And since stays at Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties don’t generate reward points with Marriott, using a credit card that will maximize your returns is crucial.
Although it’s not yet on the Fine Hotels & Resorts page operated by American Express, it’s likely that it will be at some point, as several other Reserve properties are (including the Dorado Beach). This is good news for travelers: The program offers a suite of elite-like benefits that will help offset the cost of the hotel, including a room upgrade, late check out, $100 food and beverage credit and daily breakfast for two.
All photos courtesy of Marriott
