What does a $100 million makeover look like? If you head to The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Bay, Miami, you can find out.

The luxurious shoreline hotel, situated on 17 acres of prime Miami real estate, has been closed since May to undergo a multimillion-dollar face-lift. But starting Dec. 8, the Marriott Bonvoy-affiliated property will be back in action, just in time for the busy holiday season.

A real team effort, the enhancements were made in partnership with hotel developer Gencom and three different design studios: Hart Howerton, DesignAgency and Chapi Chapo Design.

Guests will immediately notice changes from the first major renovation at the property in nearly 25 years. For starters, the lobby is as fresh as ever, featuring a new ocean-facing glass facade, new sculptural lighting and a beautiful oasislike fountain terrace.

New to the resort, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne will offer coed relaxation spots, a number of treatment rooms and an outdoor garden area to unwind before or after a soothing spa treatment. In the fitness center, Miami-based fitness brand Tremble will offer curated exercise programming.

Additionally, the resort's Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center will reopen with tennis, pickleball and padel courts.

After so much activity, food will probably be on the mind. When the hotel reopens, options will include Italian-inspired Luma; Greek- and Turkish-focused Paralia; RumBar, the hotel's lobby bar; a beach bar called Dune; and a wood-fired pizza joint by the pool. There will also be an ice cream shop, a chocolate shop and an outpost of local wellness spot Pura Vida Miami.

For the little ones in the family, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami will also reopen with the new Ritz Kids Club, offering interactive experiences.

"For generations, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami has offered a retreat defined by elegance and effortless luxury — a place where unforgettable memories are made from romantic escapes to family getaways," Derek Flint, the property's market general manager, said in a statement. "This next chapter carries that legacy forward — celebrating the art of slowing down, connecting deeply, and finding beauty in every moment between [the] city's energy and timeless rhythm of the sea."

How to book The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

Cash rates at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami currently start around $873 per night but quickly increase to over $1,000 per night throughout the winter season. Marriott Bonvoy members can book award nights starting from 67,000 points per night.

