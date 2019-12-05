You can now have Rent the Runway delivered straight to your hotel room
You know that feeling when you have absolutely no idea what to pack for your next trip? You have a closet full of clothes, and yet nothing to wear. Well, we know the feeling.
Thankfully, Rent the Runway and W Hotels are teaming up, and packing for your next trip has never been easier.
As of Thursday, Dec. 5, you can book a stay at the W Aspen (right in time for ski season!), W South Beach, W Hollywood or W Washington D.C. and get Rent the Runway collections delivered straight to your hotel room. It’s all part of a program called Rent the Runway Closet Concierge, and we’re sure leisure and business travelers alike will love it.
You’ll be able to select a destination assortment tailored to each unique location, including colors, designers, silhouettes and climate. If you choose to partake, your wardrobe will be waiting for you when you arrive. That means no suitcase (or pricey oversized luggage fees) required. Talk about packing light!
After booking your room, you can choose from four styles to rent during your stay from Rent the Runway’s Unlimited Closet for only $69 for up four nights. Guests at the aforementioned W hotels will have access to the entire Unlimited Closet (think: cozy Fair Isle knits and high-fashion ski jackets for Aspen, and plenty of floral, flowy and palm-printed dresses and jumpsuits for Miami). To return, all you have to do is drop off your items at the Welcome Desk when you check out.
To make sure you’re getting the most points all around, you’re going to want to do two things: First off, pay for your stay at the W with a card that earns you bonus points on hotels, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x points) or the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card (6x at participating Marriott hotels).
You’ll also want to pay for your Rent the Runway wardrobe on a card that will earn you bonus points on everyday spending, such as the Chase Freedom Unlimited or Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card. You can book your temporary travel wardrobe through either Rent the Runway or W Hotels.
In short: Just bring your credit card, and you’re good to go. Rent the Runway will handle the rest.
Featured image by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Rent The Runway
