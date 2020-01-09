Register now: 3x American Airlines miles on Hyatt stays
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hyatt is out with a big promotion as it continues to roll out benefits with its partnership with American Airlines.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips
Targeted World of Hyatt members are getting emails with a registration link for the promotion. Once enrolled, members get 3 American Airlines miles for each dollar they spend at World of Hyatt brands. Usually, Hyatt elites earn 1 mile for each dollar spent.
Registration appears to be pretty simple: just click on the register now button, and book stays between Jan. 15 and March 15 of this year.
It’s not clear how widespread the offer is, but lots of folks on the TPG staff got the email — some with highest-tier “Globalist” status, and some like me, lowly “Discoverist” members. Be sure to check your email for this lucrative offer especially if you are traveling between Jan. 15 and March 15. Two months of triple points sounds pretty good to me.
Related: What is World of Hyatt elite status worth?
If you didn’t get the email, enter your World of Hyatt membership number on this page to check if you’re targeted.
Even if you aren’t targeted, you should link your Hyatt and AA accounts.
You’ll remember Hyatt previously awarded American Airlines Executive Platinum status to some of its top-tier Globalist members. American Airlines Concierge Key members (the top tier in AA’s program) are given automatic Hyatt Globalist status so the benefits do go both ways.
Related: What is American Airlines elite status worth?
Hyatt and American Airlines joined forces back in March, giving elite members of World of Hyatt and American AAdvantage reciprocal benefits as an incentive to do business with the partners.
And for more benefits, you might think about getting The World of Hyatt Credit Card. In addition to the current welcome bonus, you’d also enjoy automatic Discoverist status. That gives you 1 Hyatt point for every dollar you spend on American flights through this partnership.
Featured photo by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.