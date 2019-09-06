This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Summer is unofficially over, and the Transportation Security Administration has taken the opportunity to take stock of the travel season that closed out.
The agency said it screened more passengers than ever — 262 million — between the Wednesday before Memorial Day and the Tuesday after Labor Day. It also screened 164 million bags in the same period.
The TSA said that period included nine of the 10 busiest days in its history for screenings.
On July 7, TSA agents screened almost 2.8 million passengers, making it the busiest day in the agency’s history.
Related: The Best Credit Cards for Airline Lounge Access
Over the course of the summer, nearly all passengers waited less than 30 minutes in regular screening lines, and less than 10 minutes in PreCheck lines, according to the TSA’s statement.
To make your wait as short as possible, check out TPG’s list of all the airlines that offer PreCheck, and advice on the best credit cards for enrollment if you aren’t already a member.
The ten busiest days for passenger screening in TSA history are:
-
- July 7, 2019 (2,795,369 passengers screened)
- May 24, 2019 (2,792,670)
- July 19, 2019 (2,776,960)
- June 21, 2019 (2,772,903)
- July 8, 2019 (2,748,718)
- Aug. 1, 2019 (2,742,882)
- July 26, 2019 (2,732,770)
- Aug. 2, 2019 (2,730,936)
- June 28, 2019 (2,730,515)
- Nov. 25, 2018 (2,730,081)
Featured photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images.
Related: Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the latest news and frequent-flyer info delivered right to your in-box
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.