Reader Question: Does overpaying hurt me with card issuers?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
I always pay my cards in full every month and keep my utilization under 5%. Usually, I pay all charges, including pending, about 2 days before each statement closes so that each card would close at zero.
Because of this strategy, I will sometimes overpay if pending charges are close to the closing date. This sometimes results in having a credit at closing.
Since my utilization is low on each card and my limits are relatively high, it shouldn’t read as a back channel limit increase, but I’ve heard horror stories about people who’ve overpaid their cards.Vaughn (from Seattle)
New to The Points Guy? Sign up for our daily newsletter and check out our beginner’s guide.
Why you shouldn’t overpay your credit cards
Fortunately for Vaughn, overpaying your credit card doesn’t hurt your credit score. Credit card companies have no way of indicating a negative balance on your card, so your surplus balance will instead be shown as $0. Still, you should avoid overpaying your card as much as possible. Why? Because every penny you pay in excess of your balance faces an opportunity cost. Credit card accounts don’t bear interest on your surplus payment, so this is worse than, say, simply stashing those funds in a low-yield savings account.
There’s another reason, though, that overpaying isn’t a good idea. While banks are mandated to make a good-faith effort to refund your money if your card goes unused for six months, there’s no guarantee that you’ll receive it. If you’re no longer at the same mailing address, it’s very possible that you’ll miss the money. Once the effort is made, credit card issuers are then absolved of their duties and that money can be lost.
You can always request a check from the bank before the six months, though you’ll often have to call or email in order to make the request.
What is the right credit utilization?
It can be difficult finding the right amount of credit you should be using each month. Vaughn states that he likes to keep his credit card utilization under 5%, and this is a good amount. While some experts say that you should be wary of utilizing more than 30% of your credit at any given time, there is no hard and fast rule for how much you should maintain on a monthly basis.
One thing to be aware of, however, is the danger of keeping your utilization at a flat 0% at all times. While this may make sense in theory- as in, “I always pay the banks on time and never owe money at statement close.”- in reality, it could damage your credit score. If you always pay all your balances before your statement closes, other banks will it simply looks as if you’ve never used your card at all. Of course, the goal of a credit score is to establish that you’re a reliable borrower, and one who never borrows appears to be a much riskier choice than someone who regularly charges and then makes payments when they’re due.
Related Reading: 6 things to do to improve your credit
Bottom line
While it won’t hurt you or your credit score to overpay your credit card, you shouldn’t do it. The money you’re giving the bank can instead be used for much better things, even something as simple as a savings account. It can also be difficult to recoup that money if you don’t end up using it or the card. Overall, it’s just a better idea to pay what’s due and keep the rest in your pocket.
Featured photo by Orli Friedman/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.