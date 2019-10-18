News

TPG Reader Hall of Fame: 18 months, 20 countries and a million points

Carissa Rawson
10h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Today’s TPG Reader Hall of Fame story comes to you from Joey and Kara, a power (points) couple midway through a trip spanning 9 months, three continents and well over a million points. Let’s see how they did it.

Kara and Joey knew well in advance that they’d be traveling so they were able to spend 18 months saving up for the trip. Kara, a former auditor, traveled a lot for work and was able to save points for personal use. While she had a nice little stash, they’ve also used welcome bonuses from travel rewards credit cards to accumulate a sizable balance, including:

They’ve also continued to put all regular spending on credit cards, while offering to pay friends’ restaurant tabs in exchange for Venmo payments. All told, they’ve spent 1.2 million points on hotels and flights thus far, with a focus on free — not luxury. This means they’ve legged it in long-haul economy, gaining incredible value on flights such as Detroit (DTW) to Lima (LIM), which cost just 17,500 American Airlines AAdvantage miles off-peak for a route that would normally run them $1,000+.

Photo courtesy of Kara Patterson

They’ve used the annual free nights afforded by their credit cards for hotel stays, in addition to Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Hyatt points in order to maximize their savings. Combined with Airbnb stays and housesitting, they’re making their way around the world for free. Here’s the breakdown of the points they’ve spent:

Program Points used Overall value received (less expenses incurred) Overall cents per point Current TPG valuation
Marriott Bonvoy 250,000 $1,654.00 0.66 0.80
World of Hyatt 104,000 $2,100.89 2.02 1.70
Hilton Honors 404,000 $2,145.96 0.53 0.60
IHG Rewards 140,000 $1,640.00 1.17 0.50
American AAdvantage 70,000 $4,306.48 6.15 1.40
Chase Ultimate Rewards 262,000 $10,324.56 3.94 2.00

Here’s how they’ve redeemed them:

Savings type City Name Points used Cents per point
 Valuation @ booking (TPG)
Flight Detroit to Lima, Peru American Airlines 35,000 5.43 1.4
Flight Rio de Janeiro to Lisbon Air France 72,000 4.32 2.1
Flight Rome to Bali United Airlines 90,000 3.22 1.3
Flight Bangkok to Lima United Airlines 100,000 4.32 2.0
Flight Lima to Detroit (Joey) American Airlines 17,500 7.08 1.4
Flight Lima to Missoula (Kara) American Airlines 17,500 6.68 1.4

 

Savings Type City Name Points used Cents per point Valuation @ booking (TPG)
Hotel rewards Zurich, Switzerland Hilton Zurich Airport 200,000 (50k / night) 0.59 0.6
Hotel rewards Zurich, Switzerland Hilton Zurich Airport 48,000 (48k / night) 0.59 0.6
Hotel rewards Bali, Indonesia Hilton Bali Resort 96,000 (48k / night) 0.42 0.6
Hotel rewards Bali, Indonesia Hilton Bali Resort 60,000 (30k / night) 0.45 0.6
Hotel rewards Singapore, Singapore Grand Hyatt Singapore 54,000 (27k / night) 2.05 1.7
Hotel rewards London, U.K. St James Hyatt Hotel 50,000 (25k / night) 1.98 1.7
Hotel rewards Amsterdam, Netherlands Renaissance Amsterdam 250,000 (42k / night) 0.66 0.8
Hotel rewards Munich, Germany Holiday Inn – City Centre 140,000 (35k / night) 1.56 0.7

These incredibly detailed charts come courtesy of Kara, whose fabulous spreadsheet shows just exactly how much value points can have. And while they haven’t always redeemed points for maximum value, that’s OK. In total, they’ve saved over $20,000 by making smart redemptions where it counts, so that their trip is truly priceless.

All photos courtesy of Kara Patterson

Carissa Rawson is a Points and Miles Reporter at TPG, helping readers get to where they need to go, faster (and cheaper). You can find her in your nearest Priority Pass lounge, sipping free coffee and obsessively researching travel.
You might like
Delta 757-200 (Delta One cabin)
How every passenger on this Delta flight scored a first-class upgrade
News
4h ago
The ground vehicles you see at airports, explained
News
4h ago
Qantas’ New York-Sydney nonstop on Friday will (briefly) be world’s longest
News
5h ago
2018 TPG Award Winner: Mid-Tier Card of the Year
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • No foreign transaction fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.99% - 24.99% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.