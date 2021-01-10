Calling all Queen’s Gambit fans: There’s a new hotel room in Lexington, KY, just for you
Did you binge Netflix’s hit show “The Queen’s Gambit” during quarantine like we did? If so, we’ve got good news.
Now, fans can take their love of all things chess and Beth Harmon one step further by booking “The Harmon Room” at the 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington, KY, where the show is set. The hotel describes the room as “a retro time capsule of American mid-century modern design.”
So what can you expect if you book? The room is “completely decked out in mid-century modern décor, vintage accessories, chess books and sets, and custom artwork.” The project features period furniture from both private collections and local antique shop, Scout Antique & Modern, as well as custom “Knight’s Gambit” patterned wallpaper. The pièce de résistance, however, is a larger-than-life chessboard installation that can be found suspended from the ceiling above the bed.
The room was designed by Lexington-based Isabel Ladd, mid-century modern maven Lucy Jones, and design duo Ferrick Mason, and is also adorned with show-worthy items including reproductions of the “Lex Liquors” tote bags (which guests can take home), copies of Chess Review magazine and rare books on loan from local Black Swan Books.
The room is available for a “limited time only,” so if a stay here piques your interest, don’t wait around. Here’s how to book:
- Follow this link to select the dates of your stay
- Make sure the code “HARMON” is listed in the Preferential code field under the Special rates tab
- Choose the Corner King room option
- Click Select a Rate
- Toggle to the Package tab and look for “The Harmon Room” option (the rate will not appear if the room is unavailable for the requested date(s))
A sample search for one night on January 19 showed the following rate of $349 per night ($405 with taxes and fees).
To help you plan your stay in Lexington, 21c is working with VisitLEX to round out your trip with show-related activities, including a visit to the Herald-Leader offices, the original Morris Bookstore, Ben Snyder’s Department Store and the Henry Clay High School. TPG’s own Caitlin Riddell, a Lexington afficiando, also offers the following recommendations while in town (fun fact: Riddell’s dad and his 10 siblings grew up just around the corner from Henry Clay’s current location):
- Stop by Magee’s Bakery for something sweet
- Hit up Wheeler’s Pharmacy for one of their iconic Buddy burgers
- Make a trip to Keeneland, the Horse Capital of the World
- Order a Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich at Ramsey’s Diner
- Sip on something delicious at one of the local bourbon distilleries…
- … but make sure to save room for a visit to the West 6th brewery.
21c hotels are part of the Accor Live Limitless loyalty program. Accor has five levels of elite status, though none but the two highest tiers offer compelling benefits. Platinum and Diamond status come with access to an executive lounge when available and a Suite Night Upgrade, valid for only a single night. Diamond comes with some other perks, such as complimentary breakfast on weekends and dining and spa credits, but nothing anywhere near as generous as elite status with most other hotel chains.
Feature image courtesy of the hotel.
