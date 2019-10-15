Qatar Airways amenity kits go pink for October to raise awareness for breast cancer
Qatar Airways is doing its bit to increase awareness of breast cancer around the world. During the month of October, if you’re flying in business or first class with the carrier, keep an eye out for brand new limited-edition amenity kits — featuring the color pink.
With these kits, Qatar opted for vegan leather material for both the male and female variations. For women, the base color is white and features the unmistakable pink breast cancer ribbon detailed all over the case itself. Inside, both the male and female kits include socks, an eye mask, ear plugs and a range of Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio organic products. Interestingly, there is no toothbrush or toothpaste — two items which are usually staples in airline amenity kits.
Added extras in the first-class kits include night recovery cream and BRIC’s signature eyeglass pouch.
The men’s’ kits are a sophisticated charcoal color with a dash of pink embroidery and the same the breast cancer awareness ribbon as the female kits.
And the gray color scheme is continued with the socks and eyeglass pouch inside the kit. Again, no dental kit.
The special kits are a part-time glow up from the airline’s recently updated reusable amenity kits. With sustainability a hot topic, that of amenity kits seems to be on the conscience of airlines, as Virgin Atlantic has also opted for a super sustainable and environmentally friendly amenity kit with the roll out of its brand new A350 aircraft and Upper Class Suite.
For frequent flyers, amenity kits make up part of the fun of flying up front. So, if you’re planning a trip soon and have the option to fly Qatar, then you could have a new limited-edition kit to add to your collection of kits.
Featured photo courtesy of Qatar Airways.
