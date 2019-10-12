Why Qantas is getting rid of frequent flyer numbers on boarding passes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Qantas is usually close to the top of our list to fly, thanks to cabin upgrades on the 787 and its simple rewards program (and no, you don’t have to be traveling to Australia to take advantage of it).
If you find yourself on a Qantas-operated flight soon, though, you’ll notice that your boarding pass will look a little different. Namely, that your frequent flyer number is missing.
The airline said that its removing the number to “maintain customer privacy,” according to Executive Traveller — although your status level isn’t going anywhere. The reasoning behind it is simple: Travelers are increasingly posting photos of their boarding passes on social media, leaving themselves vulnerable to hackers in the process — often without even knowing it.
If given access to a boarding pass, hackers can see a plethora of personal passenger information: your frequent flyer number, name, and your six-digit PNR (Passenger Name Record) code — and voilà! Not only can someone hack into your booking, but also other personal details such as the last four digits of the credit card you used to book. In theory, a hacker could move your seat or cancel your trip entirely.
While Qantas is taking precautions to protect travelers from malicious hackers, it’s still in your best interest to be careful what you post on social media, no matter which airline you’re flying. When in doubt, play it safe. Having your information stolen isn’t worth the momentary gratification of a travel humble brag on Instagram.
Featured image courtesy of Tetra Images/Getty Images.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.