The Qantas Frequent Flyer loyalty program is making several changes to how members can book Emirates first-class award seats with Qantas points, and for anyone who aspires to fly one of the world's best first-class products, it's a triple dose of negative news.

Until now, using Qantas points has been one of the easiest ways to book Emirates first-class seats with rewards, especially as Qantas Frequent Flyer is a 1:1 transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One and Citi ThankYou Rewards.

However, the new restrictions will significantly affect this.

Here's what you need to know and what to do now.

Qantas changes Emirates first-class awards

There are three separate changes rolling out over the next few months.

As of Jan. 21, children under 9 years old are no longer eligible for Emirates first-class award tickets booked with Qantas points, even if the points are from an adult's account and the child is traveling with the adult. Existing bookings are not affected, but changes that require a reissue could trigger the new rule.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Starting Feb. 18, Emirates first-class awards booked with Qantas points will require Qantas Frequent Flyer Silver elite status or higher. Entry-level Bronze members will lose access entirely.

Finally, from March 31, Emirates flights booked with Qantas points move to a new Emirates-specific award table, with higher prices across every cabin, especially in first class.

Flight distance Emirates routes from the United States Current first-class redemption rates (book by March 30) New first-class redemption rates (book from March 31) Qantas points rate change 3,601-4,800 miles New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) 123,100 points 147,800 points +24,700 4,801-5,800 miles Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Athens International Airport (ATH) 147,700 points 177,300 points +29,600 5,801-7,000 miles Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and JFK to Dubai International Airport (DXB) 170,800 points 205,000 points +34,200 7,001-8,400 miles Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Miami International Airport (MIA), Orlando International Airport (MCO), San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to DXB 195,400 points 234,500 points +39,100

BEN SMITHSON/THE POINTS GUY

Why is Qantas making these changes?

Emirates has been steadily tightening access to first-class awards across its own Skywards program, limiting availability for children and non-elite members. Qantas had remained a notable exception, allowing members to freely book many Emirates first-class awards at solid rates, especially over the past 12 months.

However, it didn't make sense that members of a partner program would have easier access to such aspirational seats than Emirates' own Skywards members.

These newly announced changes bring Qantas redemptions much closer to Emirates' own restrictions and create a more level playing field between the two programs.

What should I do if I want to fly Emirates first class with points and miles?

If you do wish to book Emirates first-class seats with Qantas points, do so before Feb. 18, when the elite status restriction kicks in.

Emirates first-class award availability through Qantas tends to come and go. Right now, there is availability on itineraries to and from Australia, including from the United States via Dubai International Airport (DXB), though nothing for nonstop flights from the United States to Europe and DXB only. The Seats.aero tool is a great way to determine which routes are available, and you can set powerful alerts to be notified if additional seats are added between now and March 30, after which rates increase (or before Feb. 18, if you don't have Qantas elite status).

After March 30, your best bet is likely to stick with the Emirates Skywards program, as it has the same tough elite status and age requirements, but at least award availability should be better than any partner program.

Bottom line

If you have been dreaming of flying Emirates' luxurious first-class product, it's becoming increasingly difficult.

Between the new status requirement, higher award prices and tighter rules around who can even be on a first-class award ticket, Qantas Frequent Flyer is no longer the smart trick it once was.

If you see Emirates first-class availability that works for you, book sooner rather than later.