This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Qantas has joined the growing list of carriers that have banned passengers from checking 15-inch MacBook Pros in their luggage. The ban, which is effective immediately, follows Apple’s warning that the laptops could overheat and catch fire.
“Until further notice, all 15-inch Apple MacBook Pros must be carried in cabin baggage and switched off for flight following a recall notice issued by Apple,” a Qantas spokesperson told BT.
Qantas serves Australia from four US airports: New York-JFK, Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX).
Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration banned passengers from either bringing on or checking select devices, following Apple’s recall of some MacBook Pros from select years. The EU Safety Agency has also issued a warning for the devices, saying passengers are required to keep the devices turned off throughout the flight, as well as not being able to charge them.
Both Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways have advised passengers to refrain from bringing the devices on board their aircraft, either in carry-on bags or in hold luggage. Additionally, Virgin Australia has banned all Apple MacBooks, regardless of year, from being checked.
“Due to a worldwide recall by Apple of a number of Apple MacBook batteries, ALL MacBooks must be placed in carry-on baggage only,” the carrier said in a statement earlier this week.
Click here for more information on how to tell if your MacBook is part of Apple’s recall.
Featured photo by Ryan Patterson/The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.