Lucky travelers can score $200 round-trip tickets to Australia — here’s how
It’s been a big year for Qantas, from two historic nonstop flights – New York to Sydney (SYD) and London to Sydney – to the airline kicking off celebrations of 100 years since its founding. Now Qantas is announcing what could potentially be the best deal of the year, but you’ll need a fast internet connection and faster fingers to score.
From Monday, Nov. 18 to Thursday, Nov. 21, 100 economy tickets will be available at $100 each way when purchased as a round-trip. That’s right — if you’re lucky you could score a ticket to Australia and back for $200. This is a big deal, as tickets to Australia from the U.S. aren’t cheap.
The sale will be available from Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and Chicago (ORD) with a new city going on sale each day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Los Angeles is the first city to go on sale today. The tickets will only be available on qantas.com/birthdaysale.
Qantas is the flagship carrier of Australia and the largest international airline coming in and out of the country. It flies to over 80 destinations around the world and is part of the Oneworld alliance. TPG Global News Editor Emily McNutt flew Qantas economy between San Francisco and Sydney and had a comfortable experience.
Fares will be released at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time/5:00 p.m. Eastern Time with a new city on sale each day until all are sold out. If you miss out on this deal, the airline is offering reduced fares to Sydney, Melbourne (MEL) and Brisbane (BNE) from $699 round-trip in economy, $2,399 round-trip in premium economy and $4,599 round-trip in business class.
Featured photo by Nick Ellis/The Points Guy.
