Qantas is operating a nonstop test flight from London to Sydney today
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Qantas is continuing its ultra-long test flights today with a nonstop flight from London Heathrow (LHR) all the way to Sydney (SYD).
As part of its Project Sunrise initiative, the more than 10,500-mile flight, operated by a brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, is lightly loaded with just a few dozen “test subjects.” They are being monitored by onboard scientists and medical experts from Charles Perkins Centre — a medical research institute affiliated with the University of Sydney — who are observing the effects of the marathon flight on things like sleep patterns, well-being and how body clocks adjust to changing so many time zones in one flight.
Rather than taking a 787 out of service for the special test flight, Qantas is using an aircraft delivered brand new from Boeing. Since the plane had to be delivered from Boeing’s Seattle (SEA) production line to Qantas in Australia, the airline had a creative way of making the most of the delivery flight by routing VH-VNJ via Los Angeles, and then London to conduct the test flight. It departed just before 6 a.m. London time (1 a.m. ET) on Thursday morning, and arrives into Sydney Friday morning.
The Australian flag carrier hopes to operate commercial flights on this route within the next few years, but no fully loaded aircraft currently have the range to make the journey of more than 11,000 miles. Qantas executives have said they plan to decide by the year’s end whether to proceed with the plan. If so, the Project Sunrise routes likely would begin in 2023 as the carrier starts taking delivery of the first aircraft that would fly them.
Qantas does operate two daily flights from London to Australia — one is operated by a Dreamliner, but to the Western Australian city of Perth (PER), which is several hours closer to London than Sydney. The other Qantas flight does fly from London to Sydney, but must make a stop to refuel in Singapore (SIN). Qantas has been working closely with both Boeing and Airbus to develop aircraft capable of flying the route non-stop with paying passengers which would give both the airline and aircraft manufacturer the honor of operating the world’s longest commercial flight.
This is not the first time Qantas has operated this route nonstop. Thirty years ago, to celebrate receiving its first dash-400 variant of the Boeing 747, it flew London to Sydney nonstop — also with a nearly-empty plane.
Qantas has already conducted a Project Sunrise test flight from New York (JFK) to Sydney. TPG was onboard for the grueling but unique experience — you can read all about Ben Mutzabaugh’s experience here.
Related: Behind the scenes: What it was like on Qantas’ 19-hour Project Sunrise flight from New York
Featured image by Qantas
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.