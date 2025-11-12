The plane that will make Qantas' "Project Sunrise" dream of flying nonstop from Sydney to London and New York is one step closer to reality.

Airbus rolled the first A350-1000ULR, which stands for "ultra long-range," off its assembly line in Toulouse, France, last week. The aircraft features an extra fuel tank and other enhancements in order to make the 10,573-mile nonstop from Sydney Airport (SYD) to London's Heathrow Airport (LHR) possible.

The plane still must undergo a flight test program that is set to begin in early 2026 before delivery to Qantas later that year.

Qantas has orders for 12 A350-1000ULRs and plans to launch its first nonstop flights from SYD to LHR and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the first half of 2027.

"Project Sunrise will not only overcome the tyranny of distance, it will fundamentally change the way our customers travel the world," Vanessa Hudson, CEO of Qantas, said in a statement Nov. 7.

The airline estimates that flying nonstop from SYD to JFK and LHR will shave up to four hours off the trips that currently require a stop somewhere en route.

Qantas' existing flight from SYD to JFK takes 20 hours and 40 minutes, with a stop at Auckland Airport (AKL) in New Zealand. For the current flight to LHR, it takes 23 hours and 55 minutes, with a stop at Perth Airport (PER) in Australia, the airline's website shows.

Qantas plans to configure the A350-1000s with 238 seats, including six first-class and 52 business-class suites. The plane will also feature a special "well-being zone" for all passengers to stretch out throughout the up to 22-hour flights.

In 2019, the carrier flew a special demo flight from JFK to SYD aboard a (very) lightly loaded Boeing 787-9. The trip took 19 hours and 26 minutes, and passengers and crew were monitored for the health impacts of the long flight. Group exercises aloft were even organized.

One thing that is not promised when the A350-1000ULR makes its Project Sunrise debut: the CEO of Qantas dancing to "Macarena" midflight.

