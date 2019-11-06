You can purchase access to some of Qantas’ top lounges worldwide
If you’re traveling internationally without lounge access, but want a bit of luxury before you depart, you may just be in luck. Qantas has begun selling access to some of its international lounges during non-peak times of the day. This was originally reported as an option at London Heathrow. Qantas has further confirmed to TPG that the option to purchase lounge access may also be available at Los Angeles (LAX), Hong Kong (HKG), Auckland (AKL), Wellington (WLG) and Perth (PER).
According to Executive Traveller, Qantas is offering access for the following prices (all prices in US dollars, rounded to nearest dollar based on local currency conversions):
- Los Angeles International First Class lounge: $150
- Los Angeles Business Class lounge: $75
- London Heathrow lounge: $70
- Hong Kong lounge: $56
- Auckland Business Class lounge: $37
- Wellington Business Class lounge: $34
- Perth T1 international lounge: $47
As with London, access in each of these cities is only during non-peak times. It’s also subject to the discretion of the lounge team. The Qantas International First lounge at LAX is one of the nicest in the United States. Located in the Tom Bradley International Terminal, this lounge has long periods where it’s not overly full.
On a departure basis, it would be really tough to justify $150 for those benefits, since this lounge doesn’t have some high-end amenities like spa services. It’s undoubtedly a beautiful space, but that’s a lot to spend for a good meal. Upon arrival from a long overseas flight or on a connecting itinerary, a hot shower and a meal certainly up the value. But, you’re probably closer to a reasonable deal paying the $75 for the business-class lounge.
