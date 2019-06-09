This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this month, Hyatt announced that the hotel chain would be opening the brand’s first luxury property in Puerto Rico. According to a press release, beginning next month, The Resort at Coco Beach will become a Hyatt-affiliated property. Later, upon the completion of ongoing renovations and improvements, the beachside resort will become the Hyatt Regency Coco Beach Resort.
The Resort at Coco Beach is just one of many hotels and resorts set to open across Puerto Rico in the next few years. The US territory continues to rebuild following 2017’s devastating hurricane that made direct landfall on the island. Today, hotel chains are pumping billions of dollars into new properties and renovations to existing hotels and resorts.
Details of The New Hyatt-affiliated Luxury Resort
Owned and operated by Coco Hotel 1 LLC, the property was known as the Melia Coco Beach prior to the extensive renovations. The formally independent luxury resort is located just over a half hour from San Juan-Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU), the primary commercial airport serving the island.
The soon-to-be Hyatt-affiliated property features beachside accommodations including direct access to a private beach. When the resort is reopened as a Hyatt-affiliated property, the resort will feature 486 guest rooms including standard rooms, deluxe rooms, and higher-end suites.
Of the 486 guest rooms, 93 rooms will be upgraded suites featuring kitchenettes and in-room whirlpool tubs.
The Hyatt-affiliated Coco Beach resort will also include a club lounge and multiple restaurants serving “locally inspired” cuisine. Guest will also have access to a large outdoor pool.
The resort is situated on a 1,000-acre peninsula in the Coco Beach development. The Coco Beach development also includes a 36-hole golf course which has hosted numerous professional golf tournaments.
The upcoming Hyatt resort is currently in the midst of renovations and improvements. According to Caribbean Business, the renovations and improvements cost Hyatt an estimated $120 million. Additional hotels and resorts not affiliated with Hyatt are planned for the Coco Beach development. In total, the Coco Beach peninsula will see an estimated $1.5 billion in development, according to the report.
Booking The Resort at Coco Beach, a Hyatt-affiliated Property
For travelers looking to stay at Hyatt’s first luxury resort in Puerto Rico, the hotel is already accepting reservations. Though Hyatt’s official press release has the hotel opening next month, reservations are not available until mid-September.
The first night with availability is currently Sept. 15th. The nightly rate with taxes and fees for World of Hyatt members when booked directly through Hyatt’s website starts at $230.70. Unusual for a hotel like The Resort at Coco Beach, the property does not appear to charge a resort fee.
For World of Hyatt members hoping to redeem points for a stay at The Resort at Coco Beach, award redemptions are not currently available. Hyatt has not specified a date by which the hotel chain will allow members to redeem points for The Resort at Coco Beach.
In an official press release, Camilo Bolaños, Hyatt’s vice president of development and real estate in Latin America and the Caribbean said of The Resort at Coco Beach:
“The expansive redevelopment of this premiere beachfront property is a testament to the confidence among owners and developers in the destination of Puerto Rico and the Hyatt brand. We are pleased to continue our strong brand growth in the region, proudly supporting Puerto Rico’s upward tourism sector, which we believe has an even brighter future ahead.”
While this is Hyatt’s first luxury and full-service property in Puerto Rico, it is not the brand’s first hotel. Hyatt currently operates four other hotels including three Hyatt Place hotels and one Hyatt House hotel. There’s also the Hyatt Residence Club Dorado, Hacienda del Mar, which is located about 30 miles west of San Juan.
Featured image courtesy of Hyatt Hotels
