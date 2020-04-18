Here’s why we’re starting to publish new flight and hotel reviews again
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As you may have noticed, we have not published any new flight or hotel reviews on our site for some time now.
During the COVID-19 crisis, our team has temporarily ceased taking review trips, and as more and more nations and U.S. states entered lockdowns we also decided to halt the pipeline of new reviews ready for publication. Providing reviews is one of our core missions, and we know our readers look to us for unbiased coverage of the experiences they will encounter on their travels — but with almost the entire world staying at home, it was time to pause. Instead, we published a selection of our most popular reviews from the past year.
Yet, we are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel. While travel remains something that only emergency personnel should do right now, our team has begun booking trips for later this year, knowing that airlines are waiving change and cancellation fees. And for trips that require lots of planning, now might be the right time to start exploring your options.
So, beginning Monday, April 20, we will resume publishing new flight, hotel and lounge reviews from trips taken before the lockdown. We hope this will help you choose once we’re all ready to start booking trips again.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Hotel reviews editor Nick Ellis and I will bring you three reviews per week from our team in the New York and London offices and our globe-trotting reporters and editors. Since we will all travel closer to home in the near future, we will publish more reviews related to domestic U.S. trips, a shift we had decided even prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
You can expect to read about what it’s like to fly low-fare airlines like Spirit and Frontier, or to cross the continent from coast to coast in premium cabins like United’s Polaris on the Boeing 787. If you are planning longer-range trips, we will take you aboard the only long-haul first class on a U.S. airline, American’s Flagship First, and tell you all about the experience in trans-Atlantic economy on airlines including Air France and KLM. Those looking for hotel reviews can expect our unvarnished look at places ranging from the W South Beach in Florida to the Four Seasons Nam Hai in Vietnam.
So, even if all the travel we are doing these days is on a screen, from our homes, we look forward to taking you with us on our review trips — and to the day when we can take to the skies again.
Featured image: United Polaris, by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.