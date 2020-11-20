Princess Cruises pauses select voyages until November 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Princess Cruises shared in a press release Friday that it would extend its “global pause on operations” into next year.
Specifically, it is pausing all cruising through March 31, 2021, and all cruises longer than seven days that sail in and out of U.S. ports through Nov. 1, 2021.
For more cruise news, reviews and tips, sign up for TPG’s new cruise newsletter.
The cruise line explained that the decision was made in order to comply with the CDC’s recently issued “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” which bars cruise lines from offering any itinerary longer than seven days for any cruise that calls at a U.S. port.
In addition, the line said it would be extending the pause on cruises sailing to and from Japan through June 25, 2021, due to “uncertainty” over international travel restrictions.
Any cruisers affected by this latest round of cancellations will be entitled to a refundable future cruise credit equal to 100% of the fare paid, plus an additional non-refundable future cruise credit totaling 25% of the fare paid.
If you’re booked on a Princess cruise that falls into the above category, you won’t need to do anything further if you’re satisfied with taking a future cruise credit. If you’d like a refund, however, you will have to fill out this form by Dec. 31, 2020. If you don’t take any action at all by Dec. 31, you’ll be issued a future cruise credit automatically.
This extension of Princess’s pause in cruising isn’t necessarily a surprise. Currently, the U.S. is experiencing the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with the United States recording a seven-day average of over 170,000 new confirmed cases per day.
Just last week, one small cruise line, SeaDream Yacht Club, ventured back into Caribbean cruising, marking the first sailing of its kind in the region since the pandemic began. Unfortunately, the ship had an outbreak of COVID-19, and led TPG’s resident cruise expert and senior reporter Gene Sloan to conclude that Americans just aren’t yet ready for a return to cruising.
Featured image courtesy of Princess Cruises.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.