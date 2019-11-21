Pretend pilot busted for impersonating Lufthansa crew – taking free flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re all about the free flights here at TPG, but sometimes others take it to a whole new level. This story is so absurd we couldn’t make this up if we tried. As first reported by The Times of India, a man attempted to board an AirAsia flight in Delhi, claiming he was a Lufthansa captain, in order to fly for free.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The man, identified as Rajan Mahbubani, 48, was wearing a pilot’s uniform from Lufthansa and also carried an ID, though when staff attempted to verify his claim he was caught red-handed.
A swiftly dispatched team from Lufthansa’s staff at the airport confronted him and he crumbled, admitting that he’d bought the ID in Bangkok six months earlier and had been using it ever since to game his way onto flights without paying. He also stated that he’d previously used the fake pilot ID several times.
The deputy chief of police at the Delhi airport, Sanjay Bhatia, was quoted in the Times of India as saying that “there are pictures in his phone of him posing as an Army colonel” and that he had posted videos to TikTok “wearing different uniforms.”
His arrest shouldn’t have come as a surprise, as he allegedly bragged about his exploits on social media, even photographing himself in different uniforms and attempting to impress friends and family. He’d also evidently leveraged his loophole in order to score free seat upgrades and priority boarding.
Maybe someone should have told him about points and miles?
Feature photo by Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studio/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.