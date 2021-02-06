18 boutique hotels join Preferred Hotels & Resorts
When you’re a points and miles seeker, it’s all too easy to skip over hotels and resorts that aren’t part of your preferred loyalty program. But, you run the risk of missing out on boutique properties that are special because of their history, architecture, service or unique “personality.”
That’s the case with member properties of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. It calls itself “the world’s largest independent hotel brand,” and its footprint spans the globe, from the Banyon Tree Tamouda Bay in Morrocco to The Kitano Hotel Tokyo to Hawks Cay Resort in Duck Key, Florida.
The brand is growing and just welcomed 18 new member properties. Some of them are quite interesting. Here’s a look at the top picks that are now part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts and its iPrefer loyalty program.
Clambakes and whale-watching in Massachusetts
One of the newest additions to the brand is the 25-acre oceanfront Chatham Bars Inn on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod. The property, built in 1914, was originally a hunting lodge.
Today, 217 rooms and suites — including 12 adults-only spa suites — are arranged in 30 cottage-style buildings across the property. The decor is decidedly New England, as are the dining experiences, which include fun clambakes.
In addition to the beach, the hotel has a pool, tennis, croquet, water sports and bike rentals, shuttle boats to offshore nature preserves and cooking classes. Whale-watching and fishing excursions are also available.
A dude ranch in Santa Barbara wine country
Is a luxury dude ranch more your style? Look to California’s Santa Ynez Valley and the Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort. Just 30 minutes north of Santa Barbara, the property offers 50 miles of riding trails, two 18-hole golf courses, tennis, a spa, a pool and a 100-acre spring-fed lake.
All guest rooms, suites and cottages feature Western decor and wood-burning fireplaces. The nightly rate includes breakfast, dinner and select alcoholic beverages. Other packages include a certain number of activities per day.
Just beyond the ranch is the Danish village of Solvang and more than 100 vineyards and wineries to explore.
A refined outpost near Disney World
Another enticing option — especially for families — is the yet-to-open ette hotel in Orlando… just outside Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. With just 126 rooms and suites, this intimate destination gives guests exactly the peace and quiet they crave after a busy day pounding the pavement at the theme parks.
Plenty to look forward to when the world reopens
And, while Americans can’t travel to many international destinations right now, Preferred Hotels and Resorts has some interesting new-to-them options, including:
- Lago Resort Menorca Suites del Lago in Menorca, Spain (opening May 2021)
- Casa di Langa in Piedmont, Italy — a 39-room sustainable hotel (opening spring 2021)
- Hotel Metropolitan Premier Taipei (set to open in Sept. 2021)
- Hacienda de Abajo in La Palma, Spain (32 rooms in a 17th-century building)
Learn more about Preferred Hotels and Resorts’ iPrefer loyalty program.
