Plaza Premium Arrivals Lounge in Heathrow Terminal 3 joins Priority Pass
The Plaza Premium Arrivals Lounge in London Heathrow’s Terminal 3 is the latest lounge to join Priority Pass’ more than 1,300 lounges worldwide. The entrance of the Plaza Premium lounge into the Priority Pass network puts it alongside the Aspire and No1 lounges in the departures area of the terminal.
The lounge is located on the ground floor of Terminal 3, just around the corner from the Arrivals Hall. It opens daily at 5:30 a.m. and closes at 2 p.m. Given its relatively short day, the lounge is aimed at those passengers arriving on overnight flights who could benefit from a shower and some food.
The lounge features a small food buffet area.
There are also a variety of seating options for passengers to get some rest after a long flight.
There are also several shower areas for passengers wishing to freshen up.
Getting a Priority Pass membership couldn’t be easier — you can elect to get a membership through a credit card or pay outright for a membership. For example, the Platinum Card® from American Express offers a complimentary Priority Pass membership as one of its perks.
There are six other Priority Pass lounges in Heathrow — at least one in every terminal. We tested them all out to find out which of Heathrow’s Priority Pass lounges is the best.
Bottom line
Lounges are a great perk in order to make your airport experience even better. Now, with the addition of Priority Pass access to the Plaza Premium Arrivals lounge in T3, you should be able to relax, dine and refresh in comfort on arrival into London.
Featured photo by The Points Guy.
