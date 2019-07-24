This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Flying can be stressful for everyone. But for travelers with autism, crowded airports and their bright lights and unfamiliar sounds can be particularly overwhelming.
This is why Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) says it has opened “Presley’s Place,” a 1,500-square-foot “sensory-friendly” space for passengers young and old to de-stress and acclimate to the experience of traveling in a controlled and safe place.
“We want to make flying accessible to everyone,” Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said in a statement. “This room is an opportunity for special needs travelers from children to adults to have a place to decompress and get prepared to fly.”
The new space at PIT is located off of Concourse A. It features a family area, private rooms and part of an American Airlines cabin, meant to help familiarize passengers with the flying experience in a non-intimidating way. The entire area is soundproofed and is meant to serve children and adult passengers.
The space was designed with help from advocacy groups, as well as individuals and caregivers of children with neurodevelopment challenges, who provided input on features the space might need. The original plan came from airport employee Jason Rudge, whose 4-year old son Presley gave him the idea.
“A caregiver for a kid with autism might think, ‘I’m never going to be able to fly anywhere with my family — it’s too hard to travel with someone with autism,’” Rudge said. “Having a sensory room at the airport changes that thinking to, ‘Maybe we can take that trip after all.’”
Presley’s Place is now open, and the American Airlines cabin — dubbed by PIT as an “airplane experience” area — will also be open to passengers during first-time flyers classes meant to reduce fear and anxiety in travelers new to flying.
Featured photo courtesy of PIT.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.