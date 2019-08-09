This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Air Baltic has completed the third in a series of special liveries for its Airbus A220 aircraft. Each new design is based on the flag of a Baltic country.
The newest livery carries the yellow, green and red of the Lithuanian flag in an appropriately wavy design along the plane’s fuselage. The airplane, dubbed Vilnius, is named after the Lithuanian capital city. Conveniently, passengers hoping to see Vilnius (the plane) have the best shot at doing so in Vilnius (the city), where the carrier says the plane is currently stationed.
There are two planes with similar liveries in the Air Baltic fleet. One is painted with Latvia’s red and white flag and another in Estonia’s black, blue and white.
Air Baltic serves a number of destinations throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East, so travelers across the Atlantic and beyond have plenty of opportunities to see these special aircraft designs in person.
Featured photo courtesy of Air Baltic.
