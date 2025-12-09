The Park Hyatt Tokyo, renowned for its appearance in "Lost in Translation," has officially reopened after a 19-month renovation period. The World of Hyatt property adhered to its previously announced Dec. 9 reopening date, which it shared when it began accepting reservations again in September.

The property on the 39th to 52nd floors of the Shinjuku Park Tower had been closed since May 2024 for extensive renovations to its lobby, guest rooms, restaurants and event space. These renovations were completed under the direction of the Parisian design studio Jouin Manku, with an effort made to honor the property's iconic design.

All 171 guest rooms and suites are now fully renovated and ready for guests. The Park Hyatt Tokyo is a Category 8 Hyatt property, so you can redeem 35,000 to 45,000 points per night for a standard room. Standard rooms at the Park Hyatt Tokyo feature either two twin beds or one king bed and offer a city view.

Standard room award availability is wide open for stays in December, but then it is extremely sparse until June.

If you're hoping to string together a few off-peak nights, consider staying in August.

Know, though, that the property's reopening comes with some bad news: If you want to redeem Hyatt points for a suite or use a suite upgrade award, it may prove challenging. I found no nights with standard or premium suite award availability through the end of the booking window.

Therefore, if you wish to secure a suite or premium room type, you'll likely need to book at a paid rate. Paid rates for suites start around $1,400 a night, which is just over double the starting rate for standard rooms.

I'm sure we'll be visiting soon, so stay tuned for photos and our take on the property after these extensive renovations.

